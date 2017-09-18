An altercation at McDonald’s ends with a manager stabbing a man

A McDonald’s manager stabbed a man in an altercation started by at least five patrons.

The patrons reportedly attacked a manager at a McDonald’s in Des Moines, Washington after they were asked to leave and refused. One account reports the group as punching and kicking in response. The manager grabbed a small knife in the midst of fighting and stabbed one patron in the chest.

Authorities later rushed the man to Harborview Medical Center, though the extent of his injuries is currently unknown. The manager suffered minor injuries in the attack and was reported “OK.”





Those involved remained on the scene and cooperated with authorities.