An arrest has been made in New York City after a vehicle drove into pedestrians at Times Square in New York City.

Arrest made in Times Square car crash pic.twitter.com/ByrGXzRwQg — Brendan Clancy (@BrendanClancy) May 18, 2017

Neither the reason for the incident nor the individual’s identity has been revealed.

Thirteen individuals are being treated by medical personnel:

LIVE: Thirteen patients in Times Square after car strikes pedestrians – New York City Fire Department. https://t.co/bzeudgH3vI pic.twitter.com/rVo8t8mEDk — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 18, 2017

At least one death has been reported:

MORE: At least one person dead after vehicle strikes pedestrians in New York's Times Square – Reuters witness — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 18, 2017

This story is developing.