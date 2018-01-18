An early morning shooting resulted in multiple police officers shot in Pennsylvania

Menu
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Multiple police officers were shot Thursday morning in Harrisburg, according to the Dauphin County district attorney, WGAL-TV reported.

The shooting was reported about 6:30 a.m. in the area of a residential neighborhood.


It was not immediately clear how badly the officers were wounded.

According to WGAL-TV, the suspected shooter has been located and is believed to be in a home. Officers are clearing homes in that area.

Initially, the Dauphin County district attorney said multiple officers were shot, WGAL-TV reported.

Check back for updates on this developing story.
