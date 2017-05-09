An elderly woman admitted to killing her husband but insists she doesn’t deserve jail time

A 69-year-old woman has admitted to bludgeoning her 80-year-old husband to death with a crowbar, insisting that it was an act of revenge after enduring decades of domestic abuse. Antoinetta Baldassarre, of Staten Island, pleaded guilty in court this week for the 2014 murder of her husband Frank, telling police that she had been the victim of ongoing abuse.

“I was sick and tired of his abuse,” she reportedly told investigators. When the judge told her to expect no less than a 15-year sentence for her crime, she said, “I already did 46 years.”

RELATED: A teen suspected of helping a girl end her own life could be looking at some serious charges





According to court documents, Baldassarre hit her husband over the head with a crowbar several times, put his body in the bathtub, set the home on fire and locked herself in the garage with duct tape around her hands — all in an attempt to stage a break-in. In addition to the first-degree murder charges brought against her, she was also charged with arson. In exchange for her guilty plea, she faces 15 years in prison, as opposed to 25, and five years’ parole.

“This defendant has plead guilty and will be held accountable for the violent and brutal crime she committed,” said Staten Island DA Michael McMahon.

During the trial, prosecutors alleged that there was no evidence that Frank Baldassarre has physically abused her. Police corroborated that claim, saying they had responded to verbal disputes but were never called to the home over physical altercations.

Staten Island woman, 69, pleads guilty to bludgeoning her 80-year-old husband to death with a crowbar https://t.co/tvi9Vw3YCM pic.twitter.com/eQsoJVfbz1 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 9, 2017

RELATED: A former school security officer turned sex offender didn’t learn his lesson the first time they threw him in jail