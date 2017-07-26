An elderly woman missed her husband’s funeral after being brutally attacked the night before

An elderly Arizona woman played dead for three hours after she was attacked in her home the night before her husband’s funeral, causing her to miss the ceremony.

Police responded a report of assault and burglary in the early hours of Saturday morning. The 82-year-old woman said she had been washing the dishes when she was attacked by a masked man from behind. The woman’s grandson, Jesse Leetham, had been with her until about 11 p.m. Friday night and said the attacker apparently broke in just five minutes after he left.

“She was innocently washing the dishes and he tapped her on her shoulder, when she turned around she saw a man with a white mask stocky build,” he explained the incident in a Facebook post. “When he went to hit her, she grabbed his arms (so he may have scratches), when she did this he grabbed a glass off the counter and broke it over the back of her head and he proceeded to keep bashing her with it and his fists.”

Leetham added that his grandmother “laid on that floor in a pool of her own blood for 3 hours playing dead because, she feared he would come back.” Meanwhile, the attacked allegedly trashed her house and stole some belongings.

Police are asking anyone with information in regard to the incident to call Detective Keith Charles at 928-402-4211. To remain anonymous, they have instructed people to contact We-Tip at 1-800-782-7463.

“Our family was heartbroken before with the loss of one of the most amazing men to ever walk this earth, but this, this has just devastated us,” Leetham wrote. “If this monster of a person has the stomach to do this to a helpless woman in her 80’s, my fear is that he will have no problem doing this again.”