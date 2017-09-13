An elected official refused to resign after a grisly charge from his past came to light

By Crystal Bonvillian, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Florida GOP officials find themselves in an unusual position after they learned that a newly elected member of the Broward County executive board was once charged with attempted murder in connection with the brutal claw hammer attack of a female classmate at his California prep school.

Rupert Tarsey, 28, was elected secretary of the Broward County GOP chapter four months ago, according to the Miami Herald. His new position came into question after a fellow member made the discovery earlier this month.





That member informed Broward County GOP chairman Bob Sutton about Tarsey’s past over the Labor Day weekend.

“We were blindsided,” Sutton told the Herald. “He’s a member of the Knights of Columbus, for Christ’s sake. And he came highly recommended by the former chair. We had no idea what his background is.

“We want him out, but he is refusing to resign. He deceived us. It looks like he even used a reputation management firm to make sure we wouldn’t find out who he is.”

Rupert Tarsey, an elected GOP official in Florida, was charged with a savage claw-hammer beating 10 years ago. https://t.co/m5xpmZ4xJE pic.twitter.com/VsJhezqz5P — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) September 9, 2017

Tarsey, who volunteered on President Donald Trump’s campaign, admitted that he has no intention of abdicating his post.