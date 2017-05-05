An elementary school teacher was arrested for possessing drugs, but how she allegedly paid for them is insane

Second grade Oklahoma teacher Megan Sloan, 27, was arrested on Monday after she left her Facebook account open on another teacher’s computer, revealing a conversation about her drug use and her plans to pawn school property and steal money from children to fund her habit.

According to police, officers found heroin, methamphetamine, spoons and a drug used to treat opioid addiction in her purse. Additionally, they found empty balloons thought to have once contained heroin and around 40 syringes. She was arrested for possession of the substances and also on suspicion of selling school iPads and using her students’ field trip money to buy more drugs.





Sloan was booked into the Creek County Jail on charges for possession or purchasing controlled drugs within 100 feet of a public institution, embezzlement and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

In a statement shared with parents, Sapulpa Public Schools superintendent Rob Armstrong said:

Let me take a moment to express my heartfelt sadness for the events that have transpired this week. We are working tirelessly to investigate several serious allegations. While talking with many individuals, and small groups of people during the last 72 hours we wanted to take the time to send a general message to our entire community. Oklahoma Statutes prohibit a public body from releasing and/or discussing internal personnel investigations, including demotion, discipline, or resignations. We take the safety of our children very serious. We are all parents, grandparents, and neighbors. As a matter of standard practice, we will review our current policies and procedures to ensure best available practices are being followed. Please contact your school principal, or district administrators if you ever have information that we need to know about. Together we will continue to make this a school district to be proud of.

