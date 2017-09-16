There wasn’t a dry eye on this plane as a fallen sailor returned home to her Oklahoma family

The touching moment a sailor’s body was taken to home her family moved an airplane full of passengers to tears as they watched this emotional scene unfold.

The U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswains Mate Handler onboard the plane was Brooke Newton, 25, who died in San Diego, California, on Aug. 30, according to an obituary published in the Edmond Sun.

Mike Helms, who was on the plane, said that when the craft touched down, the pilot asked passengers to remain onboard while the fallen hero was removed.

They were at Will Rogers World Airport, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Thursday night when Helms wrote on Facebook, “This moment hit me hard for some reason. I couldn’t hold back tears. As I looked around the plane, I was hoping nobody would see my moment of weakness…But to my surprise, damn near everyone on the plane was crying.”

When Helms, and the rest of the passengers, looked out the window, they watched as Newton’s family was given the coffin containing their daughter’s body.