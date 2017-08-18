An hour after he took a photo on the first day of school, tragedy struck this little boy

A teen, who was supposed to be celebrating with his family on the first day of school, died an hour after he posed for the traditional first day of school photo.

Peyton West, 13, was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome. He had three open-heart surgeries by the time he was 5, WCPO reported. In March 2017, he had a heart transplant.

After worrying about health setbacks and potential rejection, everything was going well Thursday for Peyton.