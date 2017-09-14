An investigation into a Utah nurse’s viral arrest uncovers department policy violations

The investigation into the viral arrest of a nurse, who followed hospital protocol when asked to unlawfully draw an unconscious patient’s blood, found that the officers involved violated several department policies.

“I also want to start by once again reiterating my personal apology to Nurse Alex Wubbels for the way she was treated by officers of the Salt Lake City Police Department as she attempted to do her job, advocating for a patient,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski when she announced both the conclusion of the investigation and its findings in a Wednesday press conference.





According to the Salt Lake Tribune, Detective Jeff Payne, who arrested Wubbels, and watch commander Lt. James Tracy were found in violation of the following five policies:

…conduct unbecoming of an officer; courtesy in public contacts; a policy that states misdemeanor citations should be used instead of arrest “whenever possible”; violation of the department’s law enforcement code of ethics; and a city-mandated standards of conduct policy.

It was also found that Payne “violated a policy requiring officers to file a ‘use of force’ report after someone is physically detained.” Payne and Tracy face severe consequences, including possible termination.