An officer’s daughter has died after an argument escalated to a deadly point

Chynna Stapleton, 24, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Tatyanna Lewis, according to Chicago police.

The Chicago Tribune reported that Stapleton and Lewis were arguing shortly after 11 p.m. Friday on the city’s south side when Stapleton got into her Jeep Liberty and chased Lewis down a sidewalk. Witnesses told police that she pinned the teen against a tree and repeatedly rammed her with the vehicle.





Brittany Patrick, who lives in the residential neighborhood where the confrontation took place, told NBC 5 Chicago that she heard the women arguing before witnessing Lewis’ death.

“As soon as I looked out my window, I saw a girl being rammed into the tree and [run] over, and backed over and over again,” Patrick said. “She hit my car backing over the body and then backed back over the body and got away.”

Stapleton struck multiple vehicles as she fled the scene, the Tribune reported. She was taken into custody a short time later.

The Jeep Liberty, its front crumpled and with chunks of bark stuck to it, was found about a mile and a half from the crime scene, the newspaper reported. A small child was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle when it was found.

