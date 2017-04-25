An Ohio man met three hungry pit bulls and a long, excruciating death

A man was mauled to death Tuesday in Dayton by a pit bull, authorities said. Dayton police were waiting Tuesday morning for a search warrant so they could enter a house near where the dogs were found.

Three dogs were removed from the house after a dog fatally mauled a man who was walking in an alley behind the house.

The victim in the attack was identified as a middle-aged man. It is unknown if the victim lived in the area.





Police said the victim was attacked around 5:15 a.m. by a vicious adult male pit bull. Officers found and removed three pit bulls from the property.

Authorities quarantined the dog that attacked the victim before shooting and killing it. It is unknown who owns the dogs.

Police said it appears that the dogs did not have food or water and might have been hungry.

Police responded to a report Tuesday morning after a neighbor called 911 and reported hearing someone yelling for help.

The caller told the 911 operator that he heard a man outside yelling for help and crying for about three to five minutes.

“There’s a man outside yelling, ‘Jesus, help me. Help me,’” the caller told the dispatcher. “Sounds like he’s in pain. He’s yelling at the top of his lungs. All the dogs are barking.”

Police found a person who had been mauled. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died, according to The Associated Press.