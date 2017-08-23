An Oklahoma couple family has a message for the thieves who stole their dog on camera

An Oklahoma City family is heartbroken after their dog was stolen from their driveway Saturday night.

A security camera at Justin and Kerri Tyler’s home captured the incident in full. The grainy video shows a woman in a dark red convertible pull into the driveway and approach Fiona, their miniature wire-haired dachshund, who had wandered into the roadway before following the car into the driveway.

“She gets out and she acts like she’s trying to be nice to the dog, because there was a truck passing her,” Justin Tyler told KFOR in Oklahoma City. “As soon as that truck passes her, she put her hand on her like that, mashed her into the ground, scooped her up, jumped up, handed her to the person in the car, closed the door and off they were gone.”