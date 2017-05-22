An old railcar begins its new life just outside of Washington, DC

About 12 miles away from Washington, DC, a 26 years old rail car is taken off the tracks and brought onto the pavement to begin its new life as pop-up retail kiosks.

Fivesquares Development was hand picked by WMATA to create a transit-oriented residential community around the Grosvenor-Strathmore Metro station.

Ron Kaplan, Principle of Fivesquares Development brought in Robert “Mojo” Mojeski, an artist and a sculptor from Long island, NY to cut out and bring this idea to life. Robert and the team chopped up the 80,000-pound, 4000 series railcar and turn it around into kiosks in just 10 days. The result is quite stunning.





In the process, Robert did fracture one of his fingers.

“My interpretation of how to deal with a fracture finger is duct tape,” he said while holding up his hand with duct tape still wrapped around it.

About a dozen local businesses in the area are taking part in this program. The kiosks will be open on a rotating schedule every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 3:30 – 7:30 PM, from May 17 through June 30, 2017.