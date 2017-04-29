An “overly obese body” started, well, basically a grease fire at a Cincinnati crematorium

The fire that started at the Hillside Chapel Crematory in Cincinnati, Ohio, was deemed a “freak accident,” according to the owner.

This freak accident had a cause: an “overly obese body” that got a little hotter than usual, facility owner Don Catchen told WCPO.

“My operator was in the process of cremating remains and (the body) was overly obese, and apparently, it got a little hotter than the unit is supposed to get,” Catchen said. “One of the cremation containers that we had close got caught on fire, and that’s what burnt.”

Cincinnati Fire Chief Michael Washington explained that when fat in the body burned at a higher temperature than usual, the flames were so hot that they spread to nearby containers and parts of the surrounding room.





“We believe there were some combustible storage boxes that were too close to the ovens,” Washington told the WCPO.

Catchen said there was no serious damage and described the condition of his facility as “fine.”

WCPO reported at a vent pipe was damaged, and the flames spread to roof material and some cardboard boxes, creating $30,000 in damage.

According to Caleb Wilde, a licensed professional who runs the blog Confessions of a Funeral Director, funeral service professionals are well aware of the potential for fire when cremating an obese body.

“As you may realize, when a morbidly obese person is cremated, there’s a danger of what can only be called (in layman’s terms) a ‘grease fire,'” Wilde said.

A Virginia facility caught fire caught fire in Oct. 2014 when cremating a 500-pound body. Excessive heat ignited rubber roofing near the crematorium’s smokestack, according to fire investigators, WCPO reported. Another fire, two years earlier in Austria, left firefighters “covered with a layer of sooty grease.”