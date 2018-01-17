A Washington state hospital was put on the fritz when a man was believed to be carrying a rifle inside.

KIRO 7 reports that a doctor at EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland contacted police when they saw a man carrying a strange object inside. The doctor believed the object to be a rifle, but security was unsure.





The man was seen wearing the object on a surveillance video. According to KOMO News, a still of the man was tweeted out in an effort to identify the individual and the object he was carrying.

UPDATE: Surveillance photo released of man carrying unknown object that is subject of lockdown at Kirkland hospital. MORE DETAILS: https://t.co/rrQwTvX6r6 #komonews pic.twitter.com/V1tulzlzhj — KOMO News (@komonews) January 17, 2018

“We’re not sure what it is; we can’t distinguish it on the videotape, but we took the highest level of concern, which is an immediate lockdown,” explained Kay Tayler, who works for EvergreenHealth.

The man reportedly contacted hospital security after recognizing himself in a photo making the rounds on social media.

And as for the thing he was carrying on his back, officials quickly determined that it was simply an umbrella. The handle was shaped to look like a sword hilt.

Thank you to all who helped with locating a reported suspicious male w/a rifle. After a group effort it was determined 2 b an umbrella 🌂 pic.twitter.com/MTJdPJRk9a — Kirkland Police (@KirklandWAPD) January 17, 2018

KING 5 reported that the hospital lockdown was lifted a few hours after it was enacted.

The lockdown at EvergreenHealth Kirkland has been lifted. We thank @KirklandWAPD & the local/national media for helping us to inform our community and ensure this message was shared. EvergreenHealth will resume care as usual today and this situation has been resolved. pic.twitter.com/NSUGMbufFR — EvergreenHealth (@EvergreenHosp) January 17, 2018

