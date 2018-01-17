A Washington state hospital was put on the fritz when a man was believed to be carrying a rifle inside.
KIRO 7 reports that a doctor at EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland contacted police when they saw a man carrying a strange object inside. The doctor believed the object to be a rifle, but security was unsure.
The man was seen wearing the object on a surveillance video. According to KOMO News, a still of the man was tweeted out in an effort to identify the individual and the object he was carrying.
“We’re not sure what it is; we can’t distinguish it on the videotape, but we took the highest level of concern, which is an immediate lockdown,” explained Kay Tayler, who works for EvergreenHealth.
The man reportedly contacted hospital security after recognizing himself in a photo making the rounds on social media.
And as for the thing he was carrying on his back, officials quickly determined that it was simply an umbrella. The handle was shaped to look like a sword hilt.
KING 5 reported that the hospital lockdown was lifted a few hours after it was enacted.
