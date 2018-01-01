Menu
An undocumented immigrant who had been previously removed from the United States following convictions for child exploitation and maintaining child pornography, was arrested again after he tried to reenter the country.


Esau Rios-Osorio, 29, was one of three undocumented immigrants from Mexico to be arrested by Wellton Station Border Patrol agents patrolling near Gila Bend in Arizona.

Rios-Osorio had previously been convicted in New Jersey.

All three of the undocumented immigrants are being processed for immigration violations, in accordance with Yuma Sector guidelines.

During the processing, the agents conducted a records check and discovered Rios-Osorio’s felony convictions.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection encourages citizens to report suspected child exploitation or missing children to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children via its toll-free, 24-hour hotline: 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678).

Also, citizens can help the Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection by calling 1-866-999-8727 toll-free to report suspicious activity. Callers may remain anonymous.

Border Patrol agents stop a child predator as he attempts to illegally re-enter the United States
Jeffrey Caplan
