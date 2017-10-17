An X-rated video featuring two shirtless teens sent police knocking on one teacher’s door

After allegedly appearing in a Snapchat video wearing “a shirt and panties” while drinking alcohol with two shirtless teenagers, one high school teacher found herself behind bars.

A student at Beaumont High School in California saw the explicit video and asked the teen who posted it if it showed Samantha Lee Ciotta, 32, an English teacher at the school.

“Yes…Bro, I’m gettin’ in deep…been f**king [Ciotta] and getting threesomes for the past couple weeks [at her house],” the boy reportedly replied before the second teen in the video added, “If [police] have her phone, then they will find out.”





The second teenage boy reportedly told an unidentified adult that the married mother of two had sex with a student, whom she met in a class she taught. She had allegedly been sexually involved with the student for several months, and a police search of her house found a “torn-up, hand-written note” that “appeared to be written to Samantha Ciotta’s husband, explaining her relationship” with the 14-year-old student.

She was charged last month with unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and oral copulation with a person under 18, but could face additional charges based on an investigation of the recording.

