Angry crowd yells at Utah Republican congressman to “do your job” whenever he mentions President Trump

Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) recently held a town hall meeting at a high school near Salt Lake City, and if he thought he would be speaking to a friendly, home-state audience, he quickly realized that would not be the case.

A packed auditorium of about 1,000, plus another 800 people lined up outside who could not get in, loudly expressed their discontent with Chaffetz, who was part of past investigations into Hillary Clinton, for his unwillingness to be more critical of policies pushed by President Donald Trump.

Things were rocky right from the start when the crowd got on Chaffetz for dodging the first question.





Chaffetz tries to cool the crowd down after shouts he didn't answer the first question. "Relax, relax," #Chaffetz says. The crowd boos. — Eric Bradner (@ericbradner) February 10, 2017

The angry crowd wasn’t pleased with some of his early responses to questions, and they chanted “Do your job! Do your job!” at Chaffetz, who downplayed Trump’s tweet attacking Nordstrom for dropping Ivanka Trump’s clothing line. Chaffetz, did, however, criticize Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway for urging people to buy Ivanka’s brand.

800 people outside the Jason Chaffetz town hall who can't make it in because the auditorium is full, chanting "you work for us!" pic.twitter.com/VPhjbYC5iZ — JT Olds (@jtolds) February 10, 2017

Auditorium for Cong Chaffetz Town hall packed. Police say 1000 outside. Now chanting, "You work for us!" @UtahIndivisible @IndivisibleTeam pic.twitter.com/R9iDakiWrZ — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) February 10, 2017

The crowd became increasingly frustrated when Chaffetz was asked why he’s not conducting oversight on Trump to match that of Clinton. Again, chants of “Do your job!” rang out.

Cong Chaffetz Town Hall crowd chanting "Do your job!" He's having a hard time answering over crowd noise @UtahIndivisible @IndivisibleTeam pic.twitter.com/gO0BXybGy5 — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) February 10, 2017

Chaffetz said he has criticized Trump in the past, but he told the crowd that Trump is “the far better choice” for president. The crowd erupted in boos again. He defended his decision not to dive into investigations of Trump, saying “no reason,” and that, too, did not sit well with the crowd.

There you have it. "No reason to investigate Donald Trump. Smugly and sparkly #Chaffetz #TownHall pic.twitter.com/w6FkLZMBEs — Anna Beck, MD (@AnnaBeckMD) February 10, 2017

Almost any time Chaffetz said Trump, boos rang out.

Chaffetz: "So President Trump…"…Boo! — paul schwartzman (@paulschwartzman) February 10, 2017

Here was the response from the crowd when Chaffetz told them he wants Trump to release his tax records, but that it is not required by law for him to do so:

Again, #Chaffetz says he wants Trump to release his tax returns, "but it is not required by law." Reaction: pic.twitter.com/KF6rX8Ei3J — Eric Bradner (@ericbradner) February 10, 2017

#Chaffetz is powering thru, still answering q's w/boo's & chants. "It's like the Price is Right in here," he just said @UtahIndivisible pic.twitter.com/Pg8aIDXNkM — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) February 10, 2017

When the event ended, Chaffetz left the auditorium to more boos.