A hunter in western New York shot a pick-up truck that he mistook for a buck — just a few days after another man in the same area accidentally killed a woman he thought was a deer.





Twenty-six-year-old Marvin C. Miller of Ohio was hunting deer on state land when he fired his 7mm high-powered scope rifle at a brown pick-up truck, the Post Journal reports.

The bullet missed the unidentified driver and the passenger, Robert Merritt, of Springboro, Pa., by just a few feet but hit the truck’s front fender and went straight through the engine compartment.

Miller exited the woods to check on Merritt and the driver. He was later arrested and charged with discharging a firearm across a public roadway and second-degree reckless endangerment. He was released on bail and could face additional charges after an investigation.

“Firing this weapon at first blush with no target, it’s absolutely irresponsible,” Sheriff Joe Gerace told The Post-Journal. “It’s very concerning. We should be able to get through a hunting season without tragedy. This kind of thing just shouldn’t happen. We should be learning from past tragedies.”

“No game is worth injuries or taking a life,” he said.

RELATED: A dream wedding became a nightmare when the bride had an allergic reaction to her own cake

The incident comes just a few days after 34-year-old hunter Thomas Jadlowski accidentally shot and killed Rosemary Billquist, 43, who lived near the border of New York and Pennsylvania.

After mistaking Billquist for a deer, Jadlowski fired a shot at her. He heard a scream and ran towards her. He applied pressure to the wound and called 911, The Buffalo News reports. Billquist was shot roughly 100 yards from her home.

Authorities say that the shooting occurred after sunset, noting that it’s illegal to hunt at night in the state of Pennsylvania. Her husband, Jamie Billquist, told The Buffalo News, “[T]hey tried saving her [but] it was just too bad … It’s horrific. It will be with me the rest of my life.” He added, “She was always out to help somebody. She never wanted credit and was always quiet about it. She’s just an angel. An angel for sure.”

She was rushed to a University of Pittsburgh Medical Center hospital in Erie, Pa., where personnel were unable to save her. Jamie was watching TV when an ambulance pulled into his driveway and a paramedic that he knew told him, “[W]e’ve got a gunshot wound,” and they ran to the field. Rosemary’s husband rode with her to the hospital.