Another person close to Aaron Hernandez says there’s “absolutely no chance” his death was a suicide

Aaron Hernandez’s lawyer isn’t the only person who believes his Wednesday morning death wasn’t a suicide. Now, the his former agent is saying there’s “absolutely no chance he took his own life.”

The late New England Patriots player was found hanging in his jail cell on Wednesday morning and was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. While his death has been ruled a suicide by prison officials, his former agent Brian Murphy wonders if there were more at play.

RELATED: Prison officials deemed the death a suicide, but Aaron Hernandez’s lawyer isn’t totally buying it





“Absolutely no chance he took his own life,” Murphy tweeted. “Chico was not a saint, but my family and I loved him and he would never take his own life.”

Absolutely no chance he took his own life. Chico was not a saint, but my family and I loved him and he would never take his own life. — Brian Murphy (@A1Murph) April 19, 2017

Murphy’s speculation comes after Hernandez’s lawyer Jose Baez expressed similar speculation and launched a private investigation into the former NFL star’s death. According to TMZ Sports, he believes his client may have been murdered by either his fellow inmates or prison employees.

“Aaron was looking forward to an opportunity for a second chance to prove his innocence,” he said in a statement, referring to the possibility of Herdandez’s first-degree murder conviction being overturned. “Those who love and care about him are heartbroken and determined to find the truth surrounding his untimely death. We request that authorities conduct a transparent and thorough investigation.”

Herdandez was found not guilty for a 2012 double murder just five days prior to his death, fueling questions as to why he would have killed himself. However, the 27-year-old was already serving a life sentence without parole after being found guilty in the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.

RELATED: The New England Patriots have released their first statement since learning of Aaron Hernandez’s suicide