Another resignation hits the Trump White House after a tumultuous few weeks of press

President Donald Trump’s communications director, Mike Dubke, has resigned, multiple news outlets, including Axios and CNN, are reporting.
According to CNN, Dubke resigned May 18, about three months after taking the job, but offered to stay until President Trump returned from his first foreign trip. He has not yet set his last day.
Dubke told CNN that he is leaving “for personal reasons” and said working for Trump “has been a privilege.” Dubke said the two had “a good conversation” about his resignation.
Multiple news organizations have reported that Trump is interested in making some staff changes.