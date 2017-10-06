Another woman is now missing from the North Carolina town where 3 others were found dead

A fourth young woman is now missing from the same North Carolina town where the FBI is assisting in the investigations of three women whose remains were found within the last year.

Abby Patterson, 20, is the latest to disappear. When she left her family’s home in Lumberton, North Carolina, on the morning of Sept. 5, she told her mother she would be back in an hour. She left in a late-model brown Buick parked outside. She has not been seen since.

The bodies of the other three women were found weeks apart from each other in a three-block area of Lumberton.





“At this point, we don’t know if there’s a connection,” Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeill said of the women. “We’re soliciting help from the community,” McNeill told Fox News. “Someone out there has information we need.”

Patterson lives in Florida and was visiting her mom in Lumberton for a couple of days when she disappeared.

Police say they have identified the man last seen with Patterson.

“We’re still talking to him,” Lumberton Police Department Captain Terry Parker told Fox News. “We think it’s someone she knew, but we’re not sure.”

Parker did not identify the man last seen with Patterson, or say if he is considered a person of interest. He said there have been reported sightings of her, but none have been confirmed. Patterson’s mother said it is highly unusual for her daughter to stop communicating with her family.

“We talk or text every day,” the woman’s mother, Samantha Lovette, said. “When she didn’t come home after an hour, I called her cell phone, and it went straight to voicemail. “We just want her home.”