Anthony Weiner breaks down in court as he tries to apologize for his “sickness”

Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner is cried in court as he apologized to the 15-year-old girl with whom he exchanged sexually explicit texts.

The judge accepted Weiner’s guilty plea Friday to a charge of transmitting sexual material to a minor. He agreed to not appeal any sentence between 21 and 27 months in prison.

The Democratic former congressman apologized to the 15-year-old, saying, “I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse.”





The judge told him he would have to register as a sex offender.

The FBI began investigating Weiner in September after the 15-year-old North Carolina girl told a tabloid news site that she and Weiner had exchanged lewd messages for several months. She also accused him of asking her to undress on camera.