Anthony Weiner has been officially charged for his underage sexts and has already delivered his plea

A former Democratic congressman who was brought down over sexting scandals is scheduled to plead guilty Friday.
Anthony Weiner will plead guilty in federal court to one count of transferring obscene material to a minor, two unnamed sources told The New York Times.
Weiner’s expected guilty plea is part of a plea agreement. He was in FBI custody Friday morning.
An investigation was launched last September into reports that Weiner had been sending sexually explicit messages to a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina, The Times reported.
Weiner resigned from Congress in June 2011 after explicit pictures in an unrelated case became public, CNN reported.