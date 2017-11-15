If you’re hoping to enlist in the army against fringe-left group “Antifa,” Walmart is selling your uniform. A shirt bearing a grinning skull in the pattern of the American flag, flanked by two assault rifles with the caption “Antifa Response Unit” is for sale on the store’s website, and a few people on the world wide web aren’t happy about it — or at least seem interested in the phenomenon, like Will Carless from The Center for Investigative Reporting:





So @Walmart sells a black @Hanes T-shirt with US flag-motif skull, twin semiautomatic rifles and the motto “Antifa Response Unit Veteran Division”https://t.co/6k9r74bn54#America2017 pic.twitter.com/6JOy5KDy8G — Will Carless (@willcarless) November 15, 2017

While the current shirt is for those wishing to join the “veteran division,” one Twitter user notes that there was once a different t-shirt for those hoping to join the “Alabama division,” on that shirt, the skull was cloaked in a Confederate flag; the product has since been taken down.

There’s also an “Arizona division” shirt and they even sell mugs with the pattern on a different website.

Though the t-shirts are sold through Walmart’s website, they’re actually from the third-party manufacturer, Teespring. The Kentucky-based company is a sort of open marketplace for those selling shirts. Essentially, you design a shirt yourself — usually it’s something for an event, a la “Beth’s Bachelorette Party: Let’s Have a Blasty-Blast” — but there are also plenty of pretty images of bears and flowery prints declaring “Life is Love” that designers have put together; and now the battle-attire of those hoping to battle the anti-fascists.

The “Alabama division” shirt was probably taken down, not because of its message, but because of the confederate flag. In June of 2015, the retail giant announced that they were going to stop stocking apparel bearing the calling card of the Confederacy. Their decision coincided with eBay, Sears and Amazon all enacting the same policy. At the time of that decision, a Walmart spokesman told CNN “We never want to offend anyone with the products that we offer. We have taken steps to remove all items promoting the confederate flag from our assortment — whether in our stores or on our web site.” He added “We have a process in place to help lead us to the right decisions when it comes to the merchandise we sell. Still, at times, items make their way into our assortment improperly — this is one of those instances.”

Antifa is a loosely bound group known for sending people, who at least claim to be members, to disrupt events like white supremacist rallies. They’ve become a sort of monster-under-the-bed in conservative media, though the group is generally too loose to categorize — some claiming affiliation may engage in violence and rioting while others seem content to march in masks.

A White House petition with over 360,000 signatures seeks to ask President Trump to “formally recognize Antifa as a terrorist organization.” According to the request, “Antifa has earned this title due to its violent actions in multiple cities and their influence in the killings of multiple police officers throughout the United States.”

But some alt-right groups and conservative figures see the war against Antifa as a very real battle, striking at the heart of the country. Right-wing radio host Alex Jones warned that on November 4th the organization was planning a civil war, a theory that was echoed across conspiracy circles with one well-trafficked blog declaring “millions of Antifa supersoldiers will behead all white parents.”

Rare has reached out to Walmart with a list of questions, but our request has not been returned.