An 86-year-old Philadelphia allegedly woman pushed her walker into a bank Tuesday afternoon and attempted to rob it.





Bank employees told police the woman, identified as Emily Coakley, brandished a gun and demanded $400, CBS Philly reported.

It didn’t take long for the police to arrive, and they arrested the senior citizen. Authorities say the woman had a .38-caliber revolver.

They said the gun was not loaded, however, she did have bullets in her purse, according to The Morning Call.

University of Pennsylvania police responded to a robbery call at the TD Bank at 3735 Walnut St. around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Coakley has been charged with aggravated assault, robbery and other related offenses.

According to witnesses, Coakley had visited the bank the day earlier and was under the impression she had been shorted $400 from her withdrawal, thus the specific total she demanded from the teller. Her family later arrived and tried to defuse the situation.

Despite this, people near the bank weren’t happy.

“Someone could have got shot, even accidentally. You have to have concerns. People bring their kids here,” customer Will Duggan told Fox 29 in Philadelphia.

The Morning Call said she did not offer comment as police escorted her from the bank.