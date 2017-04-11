Army ammunition plant explodes, leaving at least one person dead

One person died and three others were injured Tuesday in an explosion at a U.S. Army ammunition plant in Independence, Mo., according to the Army’s Joint Munitions Command.

Officials said the explosion happened in a mixing building at Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence.

Three of the plant’s employees were taken to a hospital for evaluation. Authorities did not say how extensive their injuries were.

There was an explosion today at Lake City Army Ammunition Plan. One fatality and three additional employees sent to hospital. — JMC (@JMCMunitionsCmd) April 11, 2017

Officials did not immediately release additional information on the person who was killed or the cause of the blast.



The plant manufactures small-caliber munitions and operates the North Atlantic Treaty Organization test center. Founded in 1941, the plant employs 29 people from the Army Civilian Service and one soldier, along with an unknown number of contractors.