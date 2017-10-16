Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl admits to his crimes after years of speculation
(Photo by U.S. Army via Getty Images)
The Associated Press and CNN reported on Monday that Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl would plead guilty at a military hearing to “desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.”

Bergdahl left his post in Afghanistan in 2009 and was captured by the Taliban. He was released in a 2014 prisoner exchange for five Taliban prisoners.

Bergdahl told a judge that he “left [his] observation post on [his] own.”

“I understand leaving was against the law.”


Story Developing.

