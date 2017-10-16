Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl admits to his crimes after years of speculation

The Associated Press and CNN reported on Monday that Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl would plead guilty at a military hearing to “desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.”

Bergdahl left his post in Afghanistan in 2009 and was captured by the Taliban. He was released in a 2014 prisoner exchange for five Taliban prisoners.

Bergdahl told a judge that he “left [his] observation post on [his] own.”

"I understand leaving was against the law."





Story Developing.