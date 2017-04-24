As a 14-year-old performed her daily chores, she made a grim drug-related discovery

Police in the Miami Valley respond to drug overdoses all too often these days, and the past 24 hours for Dayton police were no exception.

Among the calls between Friday night and Saturday, Dayton officers investigated three incidents in which two men died and two men were revived with Narcan.

Police responded shortly after 10 p.m. Friday to the 1200 block of Lamar Street and found medics trying to revive 37-year-old Alim Ilkham who was unconscious, according to the police report. The man’s wife was there with a friend. She called 9-1-1 after finding her husband unconscious in the tractor-trailer that was idling nearby.





Medics administered three doses of Narcan and revived Ilkham, who was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

Inside the cab of the tractor-trailer, officers found evidence of drug abuse as well as the body of 45-year-old Miguel Lopez, who is believed to be Ilkham’s co-driver. The pair was hauling produce for a trucking company based out of Pennsylvania, according to the report.

The next morning, police responded to a possible dead body at an apartment building in the 3100 block of Hassler Street.

The property manager’s 14-year-old granddaughter was helping to cut grass when she came upon a man who was slumped over behind some bushes at the rear of the building, according to the report.

Medics responded and pronounced the man dead. He was identified as 25-year-old Cody Robert Couch, according to the report.

Saturday evening, a suspected overdose led to a crash on U.S. 35 East at South Gettysburg Avenue, which left a street light knocked over in the median, a heavily damaged 2011 Chevy Cruise and an unconscious driver identified as 38-year-old Jason Lilly of New Vienna.

Police arrived before medics and a passerby stopped to help. There was a used hypodermic needle on the driver’s side floorboard, according to the report.

Police said the passerby possessed Narcan and administered two doses. Medics arrived and administered two more doses before Lilly was revived, according to the report.

Police said the driver later admitted to officers at the hospital that he had used heroin and drove to the city to buy it.

Lilly was issued a summons to appear in Dayton Municipal Court on potential charges of possessing drug abuse instruments and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.