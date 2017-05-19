As Anthony Weiner cried in court over his sexting scandal, his wife Huma Abedin filed for divorce

Mere hours after disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner cried in court Friday, his wife and longtime Hillary Clinton aide, Human Abedin, officially filed for divorce.

According to reports, she brought an anonymous versus anonymous action in Manhattan Supreme Court and is asking the court to seal the case. Her filing is also uncontested, which means she is not expecting to have to fight Weiner for custody of the couple’s child or their assets.

Earlier on Friday, Weiner wept as he attempted to tell the judge presiding over his sexting case that he is sick, saying, “I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse.”





The FBI began investigating Weiner in September after a 15-year-old North Carolina girl admitted that he had been sexting her for months and even asked her to undress for him on camera. Weiner pleaded guilty to transmitting sexual material to a minor and will most likely be given a sentence of 21 and 27 months in prison in addition to having to register as a sex offender.

Abedin and Weiner would have celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary this July.

