As Anthony Weiner cried in court over his sexting scandal, his wife Huma Abedin filed for divorce

Mere hours after disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner cried in court Friday, his wife and longtime Hillary Clinton aide, Human Abedin, officially filed for divorce.

According to reports, she brought an anonymous versus anonymous action in Manhattan Supreme Court and is asking the court to seal the case. Her filing is also uncontested, which means she is not expecting to have to fight Weiner for custody of the couple’s child or their assets.

Earlier on Friday, Weiner wept as he attempted to tell the judge presiding over his sexting case that he is sick, saying, “I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse.”


NEW YORK, NY – JULY 23: Huma Abedin, wife of Anthony Weiner, a leading candidate for New York City mayor, speaks during a press conference on July 23, 2013 in New York City. Weiner addressed news of new allegations that he engaged in lewd online conversations with a woman after he resigned from Congress for similar previous incidents. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

The FBI began investigating Weiner in September after a 15-year-old North Carolina girl admitted that he had been sexting her for months and even asked her to undress for him on camera. Weiner pleaded guilty to transmitting sexual material to a minor and will most likely be given a sentence of  21 and 27 months in prison in addition to having to register as a sex offender.

Abedin and Weiner would have celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary this July.

