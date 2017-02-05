As George H.W. and Barbara Bush took the Super Bowl field, the crowd showered them with love

Ahead of Super Bowl LI, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara participated in the celebratory coin toss.

In recent weeks, both members of the Bush family had fallen ill, and many in the country began to worry about their health.

Despite their previous illnesses, the former president and first lady appeared at Sunday night’s game, to the great delight of the crowd.

Love the ovation that Bush got. I hope it feels it heart with joy. Love or hate his policies as President; he is a great patriot. — Leatriana Pope (@Leatibug13) February 5, 2017

Cameras captured as the stadium erupted in applause and gave the Bush family a standing ovation that will no doubt be one of the most memorable moments of the night.





Though former President Bush is from New England, he has long called the state of Texas home, and the tens of thousands in attendance in Houston let him know how much he was loved.

