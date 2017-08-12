At least one death has been confirmed after a car plowed into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville

Chaos erupted in Charlottesville, Virginia, Saturday when white supremacists and alt-right personalities clashed with police and protesters at their “Unite the Right” rally.

The groups began to disperse after Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a “state of emergency,” but as crowds were leaving, a silver Dodge Charger sped through the streets and crashed into one of the crowds.

Video of car hitting anti-racist protestors. Let there be no confusion: this was deliberate terrorism. My prayers with victims. Stay home. pic.twitter.com/MUOZs71Pf4 — Brennan Gilmore (@brennanmgilmore) August 12, 2017

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Singer confirmed on Twitter that at least one of those hit by the car is dead.

I am heartbroken that a life has been lost here. I urge all people of good will–go home. — Mike Signer (@MikeSigner) August 12, 2017

Police stated that they have detained the driver. However, his/her identity has not been released. Police have also said that several people are in critical condition. The Associated Press reported that 19 people are injured.





RELATED: Chaos erupts in Charlottesville as a car plows into a crowd of protesters

President Trump spoke out against the violence in Charlottesville, saying, “We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides.” He also signed a bill supporting the V.A., while reporters shouted questions, asking if he “wants the support of these white nationalist groups who say they support [Trump].” However, Trump left the room without acknowledging the questions.

He also signed a bill supporting the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA), while reporters shouted questions, asking if he “wants the support of these white nationalist groups who say they support [Trump].”

However, Trump left the room without acknowledging the questions.