At least one person is reported dead after a car ripped through pedestrians in Times Square

Update: The New York City Police Department has said that the incident is not related to terrorism. It is currently being investigated as an accident.
ABC News reports that the suspect is a 26-year-old man who has already received two DWIs prior to Thursday’s incident:
A vehicle in New York City struck at pedestrians in Times Square, according to Reuters.
At least 10 people are being treated for injuries.
According to witnesses, at least one person has died from the incident.
Pictures from bystanders show the aftermath:
The cause of the incident and identity of the driver has not yet been reported.
This story is developing.