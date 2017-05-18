At least one person is reported dead after a car ripped through pedestrians in Times Square

Update: The New York City Police Department has said that the incident is not related to terrorism. It is currently being investigated as an accident.

Just in: Times Square incident being investigated as an accident based on preliminary information – @brynnCNN told by NYPD — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) May 18, 2017

ABC News reports that the suspect is a 26-year-old man who has already received two DWIs prior to Thursday’s incident:

JUST IN: Driver in custody after Times Square crash is 26-year-old man with two DWIs; he tried to flee scene, law enforcement sources say. pic.twitter.com/QbBT1wAef4 — ABC News (@ABC) May 18, 2017

A vehicle in New York City struck at pedestrians in Times Square, according to Reuters.

BREAKING: Speeding vehicle strikes pedestrians on sidewalk in New York City's Times Square – building announcement pic.twitter.com/9QrgmCpVTo — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 18, 2017

At least 10 people are being treated for injuries.

MORE: At least 10 people receiving treatment after vehicle strikes pedestrians in New York's Times Square – Reuters witness — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 18, 2017





According to witnesses, at least one person has died from the incident.

MORE: At least one person dead after vehicle strikes pedestrians in New York's Times Square – Reuters witness — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 18, 2017

Pictures from bystanders show the aftermath:

Times Square just went nuts. People screaming and running, the place is swarming with emergency vehicles and cops. People injured. WTF pic.twitter.com/oqQFcr75Uh — Josh Silverman (@Bad_Episode) May 18, 2017

What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017

The cause of the incident and identity of the driver has not yet been reported.

This story is developing.