At least one prominent Democrat won’t cut his ties with Kathy Griffin

Senator Al Franken (D-Minn.) has a book to promote, and thus he has appeared on a higher than usual amount of television shows in the last few days. As one of the most identifiable United States Senators and a former comedic actor, Franken has been subject to many questions about his friend Kathy Griffin.

Griffin posted a photo on Tuesday that showed her holding a bloody, decapitated head that looked like President Donald Trump. Franken was quick to condemn the actions of his friend but did acknowledge that he would still attend an event with her in Minnesota.





“I condemn this. I talked to her, and she did make a very heartfelt, fulsome apology,” Frank said on MSNBC on Wednesday.

He later told CNN that he would still appear in public with his friend, despite her inappropriate photo.

“Kathy’s a friend and she’s a terrific comedian, but what […] this had no business being in our public discourse.”

