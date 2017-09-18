Across the U.S.A.

At least three are dead after two buses crashed into each other

At least three people died and more than a dozen people were hurt early Monday when two buses collided in New York.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed the deaths in a news conference Monday morning.

“We’ve had a really tragic morning here,” de Blasio said. “It’s hard to compare it to anything I’ve ever seen, from the sheer destruction.”

He said 16 people were injured, several critically.

“This is absolutely a very painful moment,” he said. “We know that one of those who was lost was simply walking down the sidewalk on Monday morning, maybe on their way to work and out of no where this happens.”


A building was also damaged by the crash. Authorities were working to ensure it was structurally stable on Monday.

“We’re gonna focus on, first and foremost, making sure that the community here is safe and that that building is safe,” de Blasio said.

MTA Chairman Joe Lhota said authorities will initially focus on the speed of the two buses.

“The most important thing is safety and we want to make sure we understand exactly what happened,” Lhota said.

WPIX earlier reported one death as result of the wreck involving a Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus and a tour bus in Flushing, Queens. Seven of the 16 people wounded suffered critical injuries and the collision also caused “heavy traffic delays,” also according to WPIX.
Police said Monday that the people killed in the crash include the unidentified pedestrian, the driver of the tour bus and a passenger on the MTA bus.
One of the buses careened into a building after the collision, WPIX reported. A blaze later broke out in the building and was extinguished, the New York City Fire Department tweeted.

