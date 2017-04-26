At least three ISIS fighters have been killed in the most bizarre way on record

When Trump dropped the “Mother of all Bombs” on ISIS-occupied territory in mid-April, the strike killed nearly 100 fighters and cost over $150,000; though there is at least one report stating it cost over $300 million to develop. However, it seems that it doesn’t always cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to kill off terrorists–sometimes, mother nature will do it for free.

On Tuesday, The Times of London reported that “a herd of wild boar mauled three Islamic State militants to death and injured five other in Iraq while the extremists were setting up an ambush.” The paper learned of the stampede from Sheikh Anwar al-Assi, a local tribal chief who oversees anti-ISIS forces. al-Assi explained that “it’s likely [the fighters] movement disturbed a herd of wild pigs, which inhabit the area.” The fighters were likely waiting to ambush civilians fleeing ISIS occupied territories.





Hawija, the area 100 miles south of Mosul where the fighters were waiting attack, has been ravaged by ISIS. al-Assi told the Times “we know that a massacre took place in Hawija,” saying that 25 people had been executed three days before the boars overran the militants. ISIS has occupied Hawija since 2014.