Two people are reported dead in a shooting on the Penn State Beaver campus on Wednesday afternoon that is now being investigated as a murder-suicide.





Update (5:00 p.m.)

Pennsylvania State Police are now investigating the shooting as a murder-suicide. According to Pennsylvania State Troopers, a Penn State Beaver employee was shot and killed near her car on campus by her estranged husband before he eventually turned the gun on himself, taking his own life.

Social media users immediately began sharing their thoughts, prayers and condolences online:

Police have not yet released the identities of the deceased to the public.

Original Story (4:45 p.m.)

Police and multiple ambulances arrived on the scene following reports that up to 15 shots were fired in the Student Union Building. A coroner was also called to the scene and confirmed that two individuals were dead.

Two dead in shooting at Penn State Beaver campus, officials say https://t.co/2hejXCWiLS pic.twitter.com/WXegOLrmhj — 48 Hours (@48hours) December 13, 2017

Although students were told there is “no threat at this time,” the campus was immediately put on lockdown and is said to be that way until further notice. Students were additionally instructed to stay away from the area of campus in question.

01PSU AlertBR: Shots fired near Bistro. Situation is contained. We will remain on lockdown until further notice. Authorities responding. — Penn State Beaver (@PennStateBeaver) December 13, 2017

01PSU AlertBR: Incident on campus. Police on scene. No threat at this time. Please avoid Student Union Bldg and Food Services area. — Penn State Beaver (@PennStateBeaver) December 13, 2017

01PSU AlertBR: Campus has been closed for until further notice. — Penn State Beaver (@PennStateBeaver) December 13, 2017

#Breaking: #PennState Beaver on lockdown due to a "murder suidice" on campus — where a man shot and killed his estranged wife who worked at the Monaca campus. Multiple shots were fired. "Not an active shooter" @WTAE @SheldonWTAE @mikeclarkWTAE pic.twitter.com/wHFm6VmZKc — Janelle Hall (@JanelleHallWTAE) December 13, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.