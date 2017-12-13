Two people are reported dead in a shooting on the Penn State Beaver campus on Wednesday afternoon that is now being investigated as a murder-suicide.
Update (5:00 p.m.)
Pennsylvania State Police are now investigating the shooting as a murder-suicide. According to Pennsylvania State Troopers, a Penn State Beaver employee was shot and killed near her car on campus by her estranged husband before he eventually turned the gun on himself, taking his own life.
Police have not yet released the identities of the deceased to the public.
Original Story (4:45 p.m.)
Two people are reported dead in a shooting on the Penn State Beaver campus on Wednesday afternoon.
Police and multiple ambulances arrived on the scene following reports that up to 15 shots were fired in the Student Union Building. A coroner was also called to the scene and confirmed that two individuals were dead.
Although students were told there is “no threat at this time,” the campus was immediately put on lockdown and is said to be that way until further notice. Students were additionally instructed to stay away from the area of campus in question.
Some early reports indicated that the incident may have been a murder-suicide.
“Beaver on lockdown due to a ‘murder suidice’ on campus — where a man shot and killed his estranged wife who worked at the Monaca campus,” a reporter for WTAE tweeted. “Multiple shots were fired. ‘Not an active shooter.'”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.