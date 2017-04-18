Attendees of the NRA’s Annual Meetings next week will get to hear from the first sitting president to attend since 1983

President Donald Trump has been confirmed to speak at this year’s National Rifle Association Annual Meetings & Exhibits in Atlanta, marking the first time a sitting president has attended the event since late former President Ronald Reagan did so in 1983. The president will address the audience during the event’s Leadership Forum on Friday, April 28 at 12:30 p.m.

This comes as the NRA was one of the few mainstream organizations to endorse then-candidate Trump during the 2016 presidential election due to his commitment to filling late Justice Antonin Scalia’s Supreme Court seat with a conservative justice and his vowing to abolish “gun-free zones.”





The full event will take place over the course of four days from April 27-30 and, in addition to the president’s speech, will offer a wide variety of meetings and exhibits, including workshops, seminars, celebrity appearances and more. Featured events include the NRA’s 11th annual auction benefiting the organization’s lobbying arm Institute for Legislative Action, as well as the National Prayer Breakfast, the National NRA Foundation Banquet and the Women’s Leadership Forum Luncheon & Auction, which will feature remarks by keynote speaker and Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway.

Celebrity appearances will include those made by Lou Ferrigno, former Army Staff Sergeant Graham Allen and co-author of “13 Hours: The Inside Account of What Really Happened in Benghazi” Mark “Oz” Geist, among others. Attendees will also be able to enjoy a Saturday night concert with Hank Williams Jr. and the NRA Country Jam, an exclusive event featuring some of the top songwriters from Nashville. Additional confirmed speakers include Sheriff David A. Clarke Jr., Secretary of Interior Ryan Zirke, Senator Ted Cruz and many more.

