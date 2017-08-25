Authorities discovered something suspicious on a drone that crashed outside a Georgia state prison

A drone carrying three cellphones crashed outside Macon State Prison, southwest of Oglethorpe, Georgia, on Thursday, officials said.

An officer watching the prison’s perimeter in Macon County saw the device go down and investigated, the Georgia Department of Corrections posted on Facebook.

Drones have become the newest method of delivering contraband such as cellphones, tobacco and drugs to inmates in Georgia, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

Prison officials have been spending millions to try to stop the flow of contraband to convicts, installing infra-red cameras and even netting along fence lines. As a result, inmates are becoming more creative.



