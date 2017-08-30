Authorities make a grim discovery in the search for a missing family of six

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office reported on Wednesday that authorities in Texas had discovered a white mini-van which was reportedly occupied by a family of six before it was swept away by flood waters during the height of Hurricane Harvey.

The car had been submerged in water until Wednesday after it was lost in rescue efforts on Sunday.

Two adult bodies were reportedly visible within the car from spectators outside.

Manuel Saldivar, Belia Saldivar; and great-grandchildren Devy, Dominic, Xavier and Daisy were inside the vehicle when it was overcome by flood water.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is expected to conduct a press release pertaining to the vehicle’s discovery on Wednesday

