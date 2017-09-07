Authorities seized 10 sharks from a house’s basement pool

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

New York authorities seized 10 sharks, seven alive and three dead, from a basement pool in a home in the Hudson Valley late last month.

Officers were called to a home in LaGrangeville in Duchess County on Aug. 23, and found seven live sandbar sharks, a dead hammerhead and two dead leopard sharks in a 15-foot-diameter above ground pool in the home’s basement, according to the Poughkeepsie Journal.





The sharks measured between two and four feet long.

Officials with the State Department of Environmental Conservation transferred the surviving sharks to the Long Island Aquarium after measuring and tagging them.

An investigation into the unusual situation is still underway, and no arrests have been made.