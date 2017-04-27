Authorities warn of a new stomach turning trend some heroin users are partaking in

“Narcan parties” are starting to pop up and WPXI has learned that they are becoming a trend in Pennsylvania.

According to investigators, addicts and dealers are taking advantage of the heroin-reversal drug by having parties where they sell heroin and Narcan as a package deal.

RELATED: Dad records the moment his young son found out his mom died from a drug overdose and it’s tough to watch

“You can party and use the opioids to whatever degree you want, and with the intent that you can be saved by the use of the Narcan,” Chief Jack Soberick of the Landsford, Pennsylania police said.





Police stressed that while Narcan does save lives, it is not a guarantee.

WPXI looked learned that Pittsburgh paramedics used Narcan on 2,300 overdose patients in 2016. That’s nearly double from the year before.