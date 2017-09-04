Bar owner donated to David Duke and now his club’s been shut down

A popular club in Minnesota had to close its doors Thursday when outraged employees quit upon learning the bar’s owner donated money to former KKK leader David Duke.

As Minnesota Citypages reports, Club Jäger owner Julius De Roma donated $500 to Duke’s failed 2016 Senate campaign. “It’s just basically free speech,” De Roma says, insisting the controversy has “blown up beyond what it should be.”

But former employees like bartender Drea Kingston disagree, as CBS Minnesota reports. The donation “says racist, it shows white supremacy, it shows hatred,” Kingston says. “It’s vile and it’s disgusting.”





