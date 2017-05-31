Barron Trump was reportedly very disturbed by the bloody photo of his father’s severed head

On Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump posted on his Twitter account that his son was very upset at a photo that had circulated on Tuesday evening. The photo in question shows comedian Kathy Griffin holding up the bloody head of a Trump dummy.

“Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!” Trump wrote on Twitter. A report from TMZ elaborated on Trump’s claim.

“Trump family sources tell us Barron was in front of the TV watching a show when the news came on and he saw the bloody, beheaded image. We’re told he panicked and screamed, “Mommy, Mommy!” TMZ reported on Wednesday.

According to TMZ’s source, the 11-year-old boy doesn’t know who Kathy Griffin is and did not know that the head in the photo was just a dummy.

Donald Trump Jr. expressed a similar dismay on his own Twitter account at how he would have to explain the photo to his own children.