Beloved comedian defends Kathy Griffin after her bloody Trump head photo shoot

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld stood up for former “Seinfeld” guest star Kathy Griffin in a recent interview with People.

Griffin made headlines last week after posing for a photo with a bloody doll head made to look like President Donald Trump. After global backlash to the photo and a comment from the President of the United States himself, Griffin gave a lengthy press conference in which she declared that her career was over.

According to Seinfeld, Griffin committed the crime of making a shitty joke, and that’s it.

“Yes, it was another bad joke. Every comedian tells bad jokes,” Seinfeld told People.





“We all do it. That’s how we find the good jokes. So someone told a bad joke — so what, I don’t understand the big deal.”

During her press conference last week, Griffin detailed the repercussions of her actions.

“I don’t think I will have a career after this,” Griffin said as she began to tear up.

“I am going to be honest, he broke me. He broke me. And then I felt, ‘This isn’t right. This is not right. And I apologized because that was the right thing to do, and I meant it.”