A pair of best friends could have never imagined the surprise they received just before the holidays.

Alan Robinson and Walter Macfarlane, both born and raised in Hawaii, met each other in the 6th grade about 60 years ago, reported KHON.





The Oahu friends had a few differences.

“He was the party-er, I never went to or did any partying in high school,” Macfarlane recalled.

The friends also had several things in common. They were only 15 months apart. They both played football at Punahou School. They both love cribbage.

“Let’s see, well we love to play cribbage. We’ve been playing cribbage all our lives,” Macfarlane said.

“I beat him the last time we played,” Robinson added.

And, most importantly, Robinson was adopted, and Macfarlane didn’t know who his father was. Robinson thought he might never find his family, but he went on Ancestry.com to start looking.

“I had a younger brother that I lost when he was 19, so I never had nieces or nephews. I thought, ‘I’ll never know my birth mother, I’ll never have any nieces or nephews,'” he said.

Macfarlane ran into poor luck in the search for his father. His efforts to look on social media proved fruitless, so he too used an online database.

“So then we started digging into all the matches he started getting,” said Cindy Macfarlane-Flores, his daughter.

That’s when the men discovered they shared something else in common.

Macfarlane and his daughter saw that a profile with the username Robi737 was at the top of his DNA matches. They even had identical X chromosomes. It quickly became apparent that the person behind Robi737 was Macfarlane’s best friend!

“As a nickname everybody called him Robi, and he flew 737s for Aloha Airlines; he was a pilot,” Macfarlane-Flores explained.

The friends called each other up and learned that they had some birth mother. They even thought to compare forearms and were shocked by the similarities.

“Yea hairy arms, that did it!” Macfarlane stated.

The men told their families on Saturday, just before Christmas. Both have stated that the Christmas miracle was one of the greatest gifts either of them have received.

“It was an overwhelming experience; it’s still overwhelming. I don’t know how long it’s going to take for me to get over this feeling,” Robinson said of the discovery.

As for their future plans, the men want to travel the world and continue to enjoy their retirement.

