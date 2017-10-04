Big mistake or big misunderstanding? Internet flips over Trump’s military praise

A White House transcript of a conversation between President Donald Trump and a member of the United States Air Force went viral this week thanks to a possible gaffe from President Trump.

President Trump had the following exchange with a member of the armed forces while in Puerto Rico.

“A lot of people got to see the real Coast Guard during this incredible trouble, and especially I think here and in Texas was incredible what they did. So thank you all very much—We appreciate it. Really appreciate it,” Trump said.

“Would you like to say something on behalf of your men and women?” he asked.





“Sir, I’m representing the Air Force,” the president was told.

The president then claimed that he was aware of who he was talking to.

“No, I know that,” President Trump replied.

President Trump was then roasted on Twitter for his apparent lack of knowledge of military uniforms.

“Jesus fucking Christ,” comedian Patton Oswalt chimed in.

“I actually looked up that Donald Trump Air Force/Coast Guard thing because I thought surely nobody could be that fucking stupid,” Twitter user Christopher Mills added.