Big time food distributor issues recall of its classic microwavable dinner

Banquet chicken nugget meals are being recalled because brownie mix included in the meal tray may be contaminated with salmonella, federal officials announced.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Services says the recall affects 110,817 lbs of frozen meals produced by Conagra Brands, Inc.

The recall applies to the following breaded chicken nugget, macaroni and cheese, and chocolate brownie meal trays, which were produced on Jan. 26:

7.4 oz. vacuum-packed trays containing “BANQUET Chicken Nuggets with Mac & Cheese” with Code 3100080921 and a “BEST IF USED BY” date of July 20, 2018.

The products bear FSIS establishment number “P-9” printed on the side of the box. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Officials say the problem was discovered when Conagra Brands, Inc. received word from a supplier that an ingredient used in the brownie mix may be contaminated with salmonella.

There have been no confirmed reports of anyone becoming sick, but anyone with concerns about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumers with questions about the public health alert can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Affairs at (800) 289-6014.