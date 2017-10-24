Bike thief’s face meets asphalt and then fists after leading his victim on a wild chase

After his bike was stolen, a man embarked on a wild chase through the busy streets of New York City to track down the thief, mowing him down and immediately throwing punches his way.

James Mansfield, 47, was unloading an expensive bicycle from his van when a passerby grabbed the bike and fled. The victim quickly hopped into his van and drove against traffic in pursuit of the thief. After meandering his way through the city, he finally served the justice he was longing for.

In shocking surveillance footage of the incident, the thief approaches an intersection with Mansfield on his tail. When he gets close enough, Mansfield plows into the thief, accidentally hitting a bystander in the process. Without missing a beat, he hops out of the van, runs toward the man lying on the ground and starts dealing him punches.

Witnesses say a man stole a bicycle from a guy who then drove his van against traffic on 50th Street, hit him & a bystander at 9th Ave. pic.twitter.com/czquKVn4z9 — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) October 15, 2017

“When he got out of the van, he hit him. Two times. He hit him two times,” a witness recalled.

The thief then took off running, leaving Mansfield his bike. However, he may not be riding it anytime soon as he was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment.